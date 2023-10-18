There was a time when even the logo of a PlayStation (the third) was inspired by Spider-Man, who is indeed one of Marvel’s main stars but is also the flagship of Sony’s film and video game production. If the minor episode dedicated to Miles Morales served as the launch game for PlayStation 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an absolute exclusive for the console that explores in more depth the relationship between Peter Parker and Miles, the two Spider-Man -Man, who in this game can both be controlled by switching between them at almost any time during the game. The villain of this Spider-Man 2 is Venom, certainly the most recognizable and fearsome of Spider’s archenemies: but there is also Kraven the Hunter, and a series of other supporting characters including new entries and old acquaintances. At some moments it will also be possible to return to control Mary Jane in stealth sections, but the true essence of Spider-Man 2 is swinging from one part of New York to another to complete all the missions and secondary activities between the neighborhoods of the city.

To move from one side to the other, the Spider-Mans have their webs at their disposal, and the system devised by Insomniac for hanging, launching, swinging and this time even gliding has been refined and has become even more fun than in previous episodes, so to encourage you to use teleportation less, which is unlocked once you reach a certain level of completion in the area’s missions. In addition to the more classic action sequences, the game is dotted with secondary activities, which translate into exciting puzzles, sections in which we will pilot Spider-Man’s robots, or search for clues to delve deeper into the plot. If the main story is resolved in around 15 hours of gameplay, Spider-Man 2 is actually able to entertain for at least double the time, thanks also to the quantity of alternative costumes to unlock which are truly a godsend for lovers of the Spider. The latter will also rejoice in a narrative plot worthy of the best Marvel comics, which, having more time available, better explores interesting facets such as the relationship between Pete and Miles.

From a technical point of view, the game is nothing short of majestic: developed exclusively for PS5, it seems to use all its ugly strength in the creation of an impeccable New York, and at the same time there are pleasant details such as masterful support for haptic feedback from the controller DualSense. The exploration and combat blend masterfully with the cinematic sequences, of which the game is filled without sparing. Even during battles, the simple alternation of attacks, special attacks and dodging creates a visually breathtaking dance between the two Spider-Mans and their enemies. Generally, the game structure involves the need to eliminate all the enemies in a certain area before being able to continue, and this reveals a flaw: some opponents are activated only in proximity to Spider-Man, and it happens that you have to find the last (in rather large environments) before being able to proceed. It’s part of the repetitiveness of an action structure like this, which however is mitigated by an excellent variety in the types of main and secondary missions.

Like Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the most valuable exclusive currently on PlayStation 5, and it’s no coincidence that it’s Sony’s only release for the end of this year. It is a shining example of a multi-million dollar production, a true blockbuster in the world of video games. Insomniac deserves credit for having completed a task that did not in any way rest on the already excellent result of the previous game, and for having improved every single aspect of the gameplay and technical implementation, not to mention the soundtrack and the excellent dubbing (in Italian). This sequel is the perfect balance between the depth of the first chapter and the brute action of Miles Morales, and further points the way towards the perfect superhero video game. Last year Marvel assured that it did not want to impose a coherent Marvel universe also in video games, as it is in cinema and comics: but Insomniac could have different plans, at least on PS5, given that it is also working on a video game dedicated to X-Man Wolverine. And rightly so, because this is the team that best understood how to convert the characteristics of a hero into a video game, creating the best interactive version of Spider-Man we could hope for.

Format: PS5 publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Developer: Insomniac Games Vote: 9/10