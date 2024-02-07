The mode New Game Plus Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally has one date official, just announced by Insomniac Games: the update that introduces the long-awaited feature will be available starting from March 7th.
Only a few hours ago Insomniac said that it was working on the New Game Plus mode of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and that there would be news soon, but we didn't imagine it would be so soon.
“Our new update will arrive on March 7“, we read in the development team's post. “The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update will be available next month and will introduce the much requested New Game Plus mode, but also new costumes and more!”
Is there an announcement coming?
We know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold 5 million copies as of October 30, but the figure has not been further updated by Sony and Insomniac Games, although the PS5 exclusive is among the most important productions of last Christmas.
We therefore imagine that in conjunction with the arrival of the new update there could be space for a communication on the matter and who knows, maybe even a hint at the Marvel's Wolverine project, the victim of a sensational leak just a few weeks ago.
