The mode New Game Plus Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally has one date official, just announced by Insomniac Games: the update that introduces the long-awaited feature will be available starting from March 7th.

Only a few hours ago Insomniac said that it was working on the New Game Plus mode of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and that there would be news soon, but we didn't imagine it would be so soon.

“Our new update will arrive on March 7“, we read in the development team's post. “The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update will be available next month and will introduce the much requested New Game Plus mode, but also new costumes and more!”