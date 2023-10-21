Via Reddit the players of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 they are reporting a series of problematic bugs, collected in a single thread. The post is flagged as a spoiler, but there are no real spoilers about the game at the time of writing, just technical details about the issues.

Among the problems indicated, there is the impossibility in some cases to install the game from disc, which we have already reported to you. Some suggest try installing while offlinebut it is not clear whether it is an effective solution on a large scale since in some cases the problem could be a disk defect.

Additionally, it is indicated that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not allow you to change modes between Performance and Fidelity (which respectively prioritize frame rate and visual quality). There are various solutions according to the players, i.e. passing the introductory mission or changing the graphics setting in three different menus (of the game, of the start screen, of the preset mode of PS5).

Furthermore, they are reported LOD problems, or loading some graphic elements. The problem could be linked to the fact that the game is installed on the additional SSD and not on the native one of the PS5. It also seems that the problem was present in the pre-launch version and that a patch has already resolved it. Make sure you have downloaded the update if you are using Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on disc.