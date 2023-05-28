The culmination of the PlayStation Showcase held on Wednesday was for many the long gameplay trailer of Spider-Man 2shown at the end of the presentation.

Fans have begun to analyze what they saw in the approximately 10 minutes of gameplay published and some have declared themselves really dissatisfied with an “unjustifiable” test of laziness from Insomniac Games.

In fact, there are many users who are reportingon various social networks, the comparisons between the map shown in the trailer and the one present in the previous chapters of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The great similarity between the two sections of the game (which perhaps, but let’s say perhaps, derives from the fact that all the titles are set in the same city) has generated the idea in a slice of users that Insomniac got lazy.

A controversy that does not take into account the innovative aspects of the new title: the new gameplay dynamics, the new story… all things that have been abundantly shown in the latest trailer released.

Most of the users who became interested in this controversy ended up declaring it futile and based on a position which would not take into account all the innovations introduced in the series, chapter after chapter.

Declaring that a game is a “copy and paste” based only on the recovery of a canonical setting would be a gamble: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also takes up the map of the previous chapter, but that’s not why it’s having little success, quite the contrary.

We remind you that Marvel’S Spider-Man 2 is coming to PS5 consoles this fall and which, during the week, will debut in theaters Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Not a bad year for Spider-Man.