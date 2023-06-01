There map Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be large approx twice compared to that of the first chapter of the series and this time will include Brooklyn and Queens: the developers revealed it during an interview with the Japanese magazine Famitsu.

“This time we’ve added Queens and Brooklyn, so the map size is roughly double that of previous games,” said creative director Bryan Intihar, who previously spoke about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s darker tone.

“Because these two areas are somewhat smaller and more residential, I think you’ll find them different from Manhattan. We’ve prepared some unexpected situations, never done before, like a river battle between the two cities, so I hope you like that. “

Presented with a gameplay trailer during the PlayStation Showcase, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not yet have one exit date official: the awaited exclusive PS5 will be available during an unspecified autumn 2023.