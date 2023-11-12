The last one patches made available by Insomniac Games for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 delete a Venom glitch which had become quite famous in recent days, but which often involved corrupting rescues.

Possible spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 follow

The disturbing Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Basically, once the campaign was complete it was possible Control Venom freely by performing certain actions during the last mission of the story. The problem, as mentioned, is that this glitch ruined saves, thus proving to be a dangerous practice.

With its 5 million copies sold at launch, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 obviously couldn’t afford such a situation, and so the development team he acted quickly to resolve the inconvenience.