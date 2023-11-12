The last one patches made available by Insomniac Games for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 delete a Venom glitch which had become quite famous in recent days, but which often involved corrupting rescues.
Possible spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 follow
Basically, once the campaign was complete it was possible Control Venom freely by performing certain actions during the last mission of the story. The problem, as mentioned, is that this glitch ruined saves, thus proving to be a dangerous practice.
With its 5 million copies sold at launch, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 obviously couldn’t afford such a situation, and so the development team he acted quickly to resolve the inconvenience.
The players were disappointed
Of course, the players who had realized their desire to roam around New York at the command of Venom they were disappointed with the elimination of the glitch and now they imagine that Insomniac Games will realize how fun it was to control the villain and do something about it.
It is no coincidence that the studio is thinking about the possibility of creating a spin-off dedicated to Venom, also given the great popularity of the character between comics and films.
