L’identity of Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was revealed during The Game Awards concert? This is what IGN suggests, although in reality the sequences shown are quite controversial: we will immediately explain why.

As you know, among the enemies of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we will find precisely Venom, but it won’t be Eddie Brock the character who at some point in the campaign will come into contact with the symbiote, probably after Peter gets rid of it.

In short, Insomniac Games wanted to create his own Venom and is keeping his true identity hidden, but during the concert of The Game Awards the ending sequence of Marvel’s Spider-Manwhen a bitter Norman Osborn reveals what happened to his son Harry.

There is a concrete possibility that his father decides to use the symbiote to save Harry, and that therefore IGN’s revelation is correct, but several users seem to underline how the “news” is actually based on a deduction that we don’t know if it corresponds or less to reality.

In short, did the authors of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 really want to reveal the identity of Venom in this way? Or has the American newspaper simply blundered, exchanging the sequence with Norman Osborn for unreleased material? We’ll probably find out shortly.