After Geoff Keighley’s post, we can confirm the announcement on the publication date of first reviews Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: The October 16, 2023 it is the date on which we will be able to read the first evaluations on the new Insomniac game for PS5, including that of Multiplayer.it.

As we can see in the message below, the well-known journalist and organizer of The Game Awards wrote: “I have a complete version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5. The embargo on reviews and impressions is set for Monday 16th October at 10:00 AM EDT”, which should correspond to 4.00 pm in Italy.

For that date, and at that time, we will therefore be able to see the first reviews of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and also ours on the pages of Multiplayer.it, we can confirm at this point.