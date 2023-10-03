There Digital Deluxe Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the protagonist of a new one trailer which illustrates the exclusive costumes available for Peter and Miles in this edition: ten in total, five for each character.
Insomniac Games explained that these are indeed exclusive costumes, which cannot be obtained by playing and therefore we will only be able to have it by purchasing this version of the game, coming out as we know on October 20th on PS5.
Peter will be able to count on costumes XXV Century, Apunkalyptic, Tactical, Aurantia and Stone Monkey, while as regards Miles we will have the Tokusatsu, Codified, Agimat, Red Specter and Biomechanical costumes.
Not long left!
Only a handful of days separate us from the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a sequel which It really promises great things and which introduces various characters into the Sony video game universe, above all Venom, Kraven the Hunter and Lizard, but we are sure that there will be no shortage of surprises.
Furthermore, the spectacular cinematic trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was published just a few hours ago in which we see Peter and Miles join forces to face Venom in what will likely be the final battle of the game.
