There Digital Deluxe Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the protagonist of a new one trailer which illustrates the exclusive costumes available for Peter and Miles in this edition: ten in total, five for each character.

Insomniac Games explained that these are indeed exclusive costumes, which cannot be obtained by playing and therefore we will only be able to have it by purchasing this version of the game, coming out as we know on October 20th on PS5.

Peter will be able to count on costumes XXV Century, Apunkalyptic, Tactical, Aurantia and Stone Monkey, while as regards Miles we will have the Tokusatsu, Codified, Agimat, Red Specter and Biomechanical costumes.