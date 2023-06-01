Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have gods darker tones compared to the first chapter of the series, and the developers of the game (in this case the creative director Bryan Intihar and the game director Ryan Smith) talked about it during an interview.

“Whether it’s Kraven (which we confirmed in the opening sequence of the trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the PlayStation Showcase) or of course Venom, which we revealed at the announcement of the game, or the Symbiote and Peter who finds himself bound to it, the story will obviously have darker elements,” Intihar said. “For us, it’s just about being respectful of these characters and what they can offer versus the overall experience.”

“One thing we’ve talked about a lot, both at the time of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales, is that our games have heart and humor,” continued the creative director. “It’s all about finding a balance between the darker themes and the characters, but also telling a very human story, where there is heart and humor. I think that was the most difficult, but in the end we managed to find a balance .”

“I think you saw in the trailer that there are those moments with Ganke and Miles and the drone, and then at the end the part with Peter changing his attitude and Miles saying it’s never been like this,” said game director Ryan Smith instead . “So yes, there are these human elements, both in a more serious way, when you see the Symbiote and the effect it has on Peter, but also in a more light-hearted way.”

As we know, the Peter Parker actor in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 studied addictive behaviors to create Venom, and Intihar agreed with this approach. “The theme of addiction is prevalent, especially because of the Symbiote. We did a lot of research, not only looking at previous stories with the Symbiote, but also looking at when Peter is connected to it, trying to figure out how that feels. I can’t reveal too much about how that affects the story, but we wanted to take it very seriously.”