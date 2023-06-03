Despite in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 there will be two playable protagonists, namely Peter Parker and Miles Morales, apparently one cooperative mode for two players it is not never went back to plan by Insomniac Games.

As you may know, a few days ago the studio confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be “an epic single player adventure” by dismantling the hypotheses regarding a possible cooperative mode, born from a wrong interpretation of the words of the voice actor Nadji Jeter.

The creative director, Bryan Intihar, returned to the matter in a recent interview with The Washington Post, explaining that from the beginning of development Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has always been an exclusively single-player title and that the introduction of a cooperative mode would have required for obvious reasons big changes regarding the design and from the technical point of view.

“From the beginning, we’ve always said that we wanted to create a single-player experience,” said Intihar. “There are so many great co-op games out there, but we wanted to tell the story of two great heroes. You have to make some big decisions, like design-wise and technology-wise, for something like co-op.”

On the other hand, as suggested by the PlayStation Showcase gameplay video and subsequently confirmed by Insomniac Games, in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it will be possible to switch from Peter Parker to Miles Morales, and vice versa, in an instant and at almost any moment, a mechanic below many points of view similar to that seen in GTA 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in development exclusively for PS5, with the launch expected during theautumn 2023.