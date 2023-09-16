We are practically just over a month away from receiving one of the most anticipated games of the year, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which has been convincing fans to be an unforgettable experience with each trailer released. And now, the technical specifications that it will have have been announced, clearing up doubts about whether or not it will take advantage of the potential of the current console. sony.

Media from all over the world had the opportunity to play it a few days ago, one of them interviewed none other than Mike FitzgeraldCTO of Insomniac Games. And among the specific doubts that were had was the performance of the video game, having an answer that will make enthusiasts of this title happy.

As mentioned, it will have a mode 30 fps visuala way of 60fps performance and one high frame rate 40fps for those with 120hz screens. VRR will also be supported. The resolutions of each of them are not mentioned, so obviously it will not be completely stable, taking the title of dynamic.

Here what was mentioned:

We like our resolution to be dynamic and then we have a pretty robust temporal anti-aliasing solution that allows us to scale that up and down.

Something that is surprising is the Ray Tracing feature, since the development team found a way not to sacrifice it around another visual mode, that means that it will always be activated, whether in performance or visualization.

This is what Mike said:

For this game, we can actually offer ray tracing as a base performance mode. There are no modes in this game that have ray tracing disabled. There’s no need. We’ve really figured out how to deliver what we think is the right look and visuals for Spider-Man and we want to make sure all players see it.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the is launched October 20 exclusively for the PS5.

Via: wccftech

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it will be one of the video games that takes the most advantage of the capabilities of the PlayStation 5, which is why it would be understood that it may not reach 4K resolution, but having it at a minimum of 1440p is fine.