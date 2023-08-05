Less than a month until the release of the new model Standard PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 style. On September 1, 2023, this version of the console from Sony will be available and, at the time of writing, it is still possible to do the pre-order on Amazon at the official price of €659.98. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

It is, as usual, one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, i.e. the price you will pay will be equal to the lowest figure that appeared on Amazon between the time of your pre-order and the time of shipment. In other words, if a discount is given, it will automatically apply to your order without you having to do anything. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In terms of content, you will clearly have a standard PS5 (i.e. with an optical reader) with a special aesthetic inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Then there is the special Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed controller and, finally, a code to download. We remind you that the game will be available from October 20, 2023, so you will still have to wait before you can play, even if the console arrives in early September.