The San Diego Comic-Con has brought interesting surprises around the world of gaming, one of them is the confirmation that there is already a release date for the Borderlands movie and also the special edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, not everything stops there, as we already had a new look at this game.

A trailer called history was released, in which we see a little more of the plot in question, establishing that we will finally see harry osborn, since in past games he was only mentioned. In addition, the return of characters like mary jane and new aspects of Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Here you can check it:

To all this is added the image that had been shown of venom yesterday, and that according to what was seen in this preview, its receptacle could be between two people: Harry Osborn or Kraven the Hunter. But that will be a mystery until the game finally hits the market.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is put up for sale October 20.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: This game looks to be a great experience that will show us the potential of PS5. I am anxiously waiting for Amazon to arrive at my house on October 20 so that I can fully enjoy it.