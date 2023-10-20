If you are looking forward to swinging back into the world of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 but are concerned about not remembering the story so far, don’t worry. Insomniac has you covered.

The developer has released a helpful trailer to fill you in on everything that happened in both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales. The trailer shows our two webbed heroes recalling past battles against the likes of Dr Otto Octavius. They also reflect on their lost loved ones, like Aunt May and Miles’ dad, Jefferson “Jeff” Davis. It’s touching stuff.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – The Story So Far | PS5 Games.

Now, if you were watching that and thinking “Great! I love Spider-Man, and even with the sequel just out I already want more”, you may also be asking yourself: “Venom I’m going to get a villain-focused spinoff, in the style of Spider-Man: Miles Morales?”

Well, Insomniac seems to be open to the idea.

In an interview with Insidersenior narrative director Jon Paquette had the following to say:

“So, here’s what we’re doing. We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re going to do is we’re going to wait to see how the fans react,” he said when asked about a Venom spinoff.

“We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?'” (And no, I didn’t just start singing that Spice Girls song in my head as I wrote that quote out).

Paquette added that the Spider-Man team needed some time to have a little break, though, so don’t expect any more news on this for a little while.

“We’ll kind of talk about stuff after we’ve all had time to sleep and take vacations,” Paquette concluded.

If you are already working your way through Spider-Man 2, our guides team has been working hard to make sure Eurogamer has all your needs covered. Here’s a look at all of Spider-Man 2’s suits to get you started. Happy swinging, all!