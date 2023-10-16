Today is review day Marvel’s Spider-Man 2and for the occasion Sony and Insomniac have also released a series of new images for the eagerly awaited PS5 exclusive, which prove to be decidedly spectacular in portraying various scenes.

Inside we find a bit of everything, from action moments to various shots personages including the inevitable Venom, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, MJ and many others, as you can see collected in the gallery below.

These are mainly bullshots, i.e. not actual screenshots taken from the gameplay, which you can still see collected within the gallery dedicated.

In any case, they are a good testimony to the quality achieved by Insomniac in the 3D modeling of the characters and environments, for this sequel which presents itself as an enhanced version of the original in every direction.