Today is review day Marvel’s Spider-Man 2and for the occasion Sony and Insomniac have also released a series of new images for the eagerly awaited PS5 exclusive, which prove to be decidedly spectacular in portraying various scenes.
Inside we find a bit of everything, from action moments to various shots personages including the inevitable Venom, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, MJ and many others, as you can see collected in the gallery below.
These are mainly bullshots, i.e. not actual screenshots taken from the gameplay, which you can still see collected within the gallery dedicated.
In any case, they are a good testimony to the quality achieved by Insomniac in the 3D modeling of the characters and environments, for this sequel which presents itself as an enhanced version of the original in every direction.
An enhanced sequel
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a sequel that has the same structure as the original and the subsequent spin-off dedicated to Miles Morales, but with evolutions applied both on the technical and content fronts.
The result is an enhanced more of the same, which should fix some problems found in the original and increase its strengths, presenting an open world third-person action game based on a license of enormous importance. We also remind you of the launch trailer of the long-awaited PlayStation exclusive.
