Through the PS Blog, Sony has published a new article in which it explains what the technological advantages guaranteed by the PS5 are in the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The post talks about the use of the DualSense, the SSD, facial expressions and more.

It is explained that the DualSense haptic feedback which reproduces the sound effects on the symbiote of Peter’s costume in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Even the clashes with the Lizard will allow you to perceive the blows suffered during the cutscenes. Furthermore, the adaptive triggers allow you to play minigames in which you have to press the button finding the right point of the race.

It is then said that thePS5 SSD guarantees to fly through the city (twice as large) of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 very quickly, without loading limits: also it is possible to switch between Peter and Miles instantly, again thanks to the SSD. The power of the console also ensures you can create even more detailed expressions for more exciting footage. In general, the level of detail will be even greater “for example, you will often see biceps bulging or stretching under the tight superhero suits or the Lizard’s jaw muscles flexing really convincingly when he roars.”