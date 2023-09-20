Through the PS Blog, Sony has published a new article in which it explains what the technological advantages guaranteed by the PS5 are in the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The post talks about the use of the DualSense, the SSD, facial expressions and more.
It is explained that the DualSense haptic feedback which reproduces the sound effects on the symbiote of Peter’s costume in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Even the clashes with the Lizard will allow you to perceive the blows suffered during the cutscenes. Furthermore, the adaptive triggers allow you to play minigames in which you have to press the button finding the right point of the race.
It is then said that thePS5 SSD guarantees to fly through the city (twice as large) of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 very quickly, without loading limits: also it is possible to switch between Peter and Miles instantly, again thanks to the SSD. The power of the console also ensures you can create even more detailed expressions for more exciting footage. In general, the level of detail will be even greater “for example, you will often see biceps bulging or stretching under the tight superhero suits or the Lizard’s jaw muscles flexing really convincingly when he roars.”
Ray tracing and more in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
As we already knew, all the graphics options in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will include the ray tracing: It is explained that “the effect is visible immediately when you jump onto the water or fly over it.” Overall, the team aimed to create an even more lively city, with more varied passers-by in terms of body types who can also enter and exit buildings and we will be able to peek into the buildings and see the interiors. Cars now also have a bobbing motion of car suspensions.
In terms of sound, there will be the3D audio which will be exploited to create sequences with high quality 360 degree sound.
