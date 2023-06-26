Sony has published The main track of the soundtrack Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2or “Greater Together”, intended to represent the iconic music for the new blockbuster on PS5.

You can listen to Greater Together at this address on Spotifyor a this address on YouTube. It’s a song composed by John Paesano and produced by Scott Hanau and Keith Leary, chosen as the main music for the new video game by Insmniac Games for PS5.

The song in question was also performed last night at the Game Awards Orchestra concert, during which various music taken from video games was performed, including the soundtrack of The Last of Us by Gustavo Santaolalla and that of Starfield by Inon Zur.

It is a music in the epic style of those often used also in the cinematographic field by Marvel films, in this case with a rather recognizable style that can be associated with the game in question, given that it incorporates suggestions and elements from the soundtrack of the previous Marvel’s Spider-Man .

While waiting for the game, which will arrive in October, we refer you to everything we know about the enemies of the PS5 exclusive, our recent special on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.