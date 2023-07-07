The studio also reported that the panel will be titled “Symbiotic Relationships” (“Symbiotic Relationships”) and will feature game actors and developers from Insomaniac Games.

With a post on Twitter, Insomniac Games has offered more details on panel dedicated to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which will take place on the occasion of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 starting on the date, fixed for the July 20, 2023 .

Will we discover the identity of Venom?

No further details have been added, but it is probable that some news on the awaited PS5 exclusive will be shared for the occasion and, considering the title of the panel and the image of the post, especially on the role of Venom within the story starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

In this regard, we know that in the video game behind this villain there will not be Eddie Brock, as in the comics, but another character, perhaps revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2023 concert. Who knows, maybe his identity will be confirmed during the panel of the San Diego Comic-Con. We’ll find out in a few days.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from October 20, 2023. That’s when it will be possible to start the preload.