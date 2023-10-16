The editorial history of Spider-Man 2, one of the most iconic Marvel characters in the superhero field, has had many interesting ideas over time. One of those that most connects to this new chapter of the Insomniac Games saga, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2And The Other, Evolve or Die, where our Spider-Man found himself having to accept his spidery side even more, so he could move forward and become better.

Likewise the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a great task: to accept its videogame part and improve, becoming a game capable of making the right leap in quality after the success of the first chapter and the spin-off on Miles Morales. Will he have made it? Find out with us in our review.

Before continuing, we leave you our reviews of Marvel’s Spider-Man in its PS4 and PS5 version, as well as obviously that of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

After completing the first two games, we remain in the narrative universe of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man with the two Spider-Mans ready to defend New York. Some villains have been blocked, others have instead left, and considering that this new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 begins in medias res, with some of the supervillains already redeemed and others already disappeared from circulation, the starting point for a great adventure is all there.

While therefore Peter Parker try to find a new job, e Miles Morales the energy to create an essay to show at his new school so he can gain access, Mary Jane he continues his career at the Daily Bugle with J. Jonah Jameson, and everything goes on as “normal.” But when Harry OsbornPeter Parker’s historical close friend, returns from an experimental treatment, things begin to change.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 he is not afraid to mix the cards on the table, and leaves very specific fixed points intact, so as to be able to give something new to historical fans without making purists turn up their noses. Having said this however, perhaps the magic that permeates the narrative of this new game is given precisely by this courage, like a TV series complete with scene changes in excited moments, so as to create hype and narrate the story from various points of view. view (considering the characters that are among the main ones, in addition to the two Spider-Men).

The narrative never falls into vulgarity deus ex machina necessary to move the plot forward, but rather finds interesting ideas to propose any focal points of the story, necessary to create those scenes (partly inspired by comics, partly by films) that retrace some vital stages in the history of any Peter Parker’s web. General praise therefore for the main plot, which in addition to inserting some villains from the Spider-Man mythology into the middle, spices everything up with the arrival of Kraven, in search of a hunt worthy of the name.

A bit’ less brilliant plots instead secondarynot so much for what they deal with but for how they conclude: we will talk about it in due time, but during some macro-secondary missions, there will be interesting narrative ideas linked to characters from the Marvel universe who, instead of reaching fulfillment on screen, seem to vanish with a something said, so as to certainly make us hope for the next chapter but without leaving that sense of satisfaction that we expected (especially given that some of these will require you to put the various pieces together to understand what we’re talking about).

Bigger doesn’t mean more complex

New York now it is decidedly larger than the previous chapter, and what comes to the aid of exploration in this regard is gliding, an ability that the two Spider-Man they will be able to use it to speed even faster – also thanks to the air flows that will really make you fly for quite long stretches – effectively removing some dead times. Exploration can then be improved by spending the skill points that we unlock by going up level (up to a maximum of 60), which we will be able to invest in skills shared between the two Spiders, or in those of the individual, so as to have three different trees to be strengthened.

Other upgradeable things in the game will be i gadgets, reduced to 4 compared to the multiple ones we were used to, but which can be upgraded by spending some of the game currencies. Same thing for skills statistics of two Spider-Men, which you can enhance by choosing between health, concentration, movement and damage, increasing the various bars, attack values ​​and other details.

Also lost is the dei option gadgets of the costume: this time in fact the various suits will only be an aesthetic factor (but considering that you will have two different cards for the two characters, there are really a lot), and many of these will allow you to then unlock the stylesso you can change the color to choose from four distinct ones shaders different.

There remain crimes to be foiled by beating your hands left and right, with various enemies of different characters that you can encounter and which will require a refined fighting style, while they have been cut those QTEs that are too heavy (like stopping moving cars), making them more streamlined and different. In fact, it won’t be strange to find yourself saving a bus and then having to open it, or pick up an injured person and take him to the nearest ambulance.

Talking about fighting, the simple enemies follow the pattern of the previous game: each group, like the Kraven hunters or the street thugs to name two, will have various fighter archetypes (ranged, close, with the shield, with swords, large enemy) and each will require a different method to knock out. Although this has been changed in terms of simple move patterns and more, the pattern followed is very close to the first title and as a result could turn out as already seen.

For the boss fights, however, we are now faced with something decidedly better, even if with the exception of the first they remain very basic and will not leave you speechless.

As for the alternation between Peter Parker And Miles Morales, you can make the swap at any time: many secondary missions can be completed by both, while some will be forced on one of the two characters. Then there are the more stealth phases with Mary Janenow equipped with a stun gun given by Silver Sable, which however will not make the presence of these gameplay sessions easier to digest.

Speaking of stealth phases, those with Spider-Man instead they have been slightly reduced and, also in this case, simplified thanks to the Cobweb Cable, a sort of thread that you can throw between two points to create a catwalk which can be used to reach any point on the map from above (effectively making it much easier to sneak up on enemies).

Small surprises are then scattered within the various ones hours of play (around 25 if you want to finish the important side missions and the main plot, a little more if you want to do everything, around 40 if you want Platinum), with unexpected gameplay phases that will leave a bad taste in the mouth due to the short duration and for the unexpressed potential.

Technically Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it’s amazing: sure, they no longer leave New York speechless and being able to flit in tranquility, between one spider web and another, passing near buildings and photorealistic panoramas, but the largest width of the map gameplay and new abilities allow you to be even more free when moving between Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem.

Be better

The phrase that highlights this second chapter is, without a doubt, be better: this was precisely the goal of Insomniac Games, in our opinion, in wanting to make this second chapter a step forward. It doesn’t do it perfectly, but the work behind the game is certainly excellent, considering that a third chapter of this series will undoubtedly await us.

The impression is that of finding ourselves in front of a decidedly more modern work – especially the technical side (considering that by playing in Fidelity mode with the VRR you will be able to enjoy fluidity and Ray Tracing) – with a narrative style that does not fall below the standard of the first chapter but with a series of gameplay choices that seem more like a simplification instead of an evolution.

Having overcome this obstacle, There is little that is truly new: the phrase most likely to repeat is more of the same, but on the other hand, after having lived an experience like that of 2018, I doubt that anyone won’t want to have an encore.