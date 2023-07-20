













Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reveals Why They Chose Venom As The Main Villain







During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the game’s creative director Bryan Intihar, narrative director Jon Paquette, and art director Jacinda Chew talked a bit more about why Venom turned out to be the villain of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Intihar noted that this game has a much darker theme because of Venom himself. To that we must add that this is a villain, due to his appearance and power, he causes terror to his enemies.

“We wanted to try something very different, and I don’t think you could be much more different from Doc Ock than Venom.“Bryan Intihar said in the interview. “It’s about power, it’s about strength, it’s about being belittled, it’s about Peter getting so much more involved in the creation of Venom. I think that’s what drew us“.

Although the end of the first Spidey game that came out on PS4 could leave a clear path towards understanding what the creation of Venom will be like, reality says that anything can happen.

How much is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

If it happens that you want to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2you have to look for the best deal among all the retailers. On Amazon you can find the game in its “Launch” edition at the not inconsiderable amount of 1,499 MXN.

The aforementioned price is also the same on both Liverpool and Gameplanet. Surely, when the launch is close, we will have other offers or discounts, everything will depend on the establishment where you plan to buy it.

Now, we also look for the collector’s edition, but we can’t find it anywhere, at least at the time of writing this note. It is a fact that whoever sells it will surely find it at a high price.

Excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

