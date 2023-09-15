













Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reveals how it brings out the potential of the PS5









The first thing you should know is that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is full of incredible stories. In this installment, you must take into account how the open world experience evolves taking advantage of the features of the PS5.

The open world is twice as big because you are now in Queens and Brookyn. That means there are many more things to explore and, above all, missions. On the other hand, Spidey will now have a kind of wings that you can combine with swinging so you can move in a new way in New York City.

Source: Insomniac Games

On the other hand, don’t lose sight of the fact that exploration will take you to iconic sites such as Peter Parker’s school or Miles Morales’ Visions Academy. Also, thanks to what the PS5 can do, switching between either of the two Spider-Men will be quick.

It was not only about fighting with two different Spider-Men, but also exploring and carrying out all kinds of missions as the story progresses. Let’s also not forget that there is Kraven the hunter, there will be Venom and it is seen that other iconic villains from the Spider-Man universe.

We also recommend: Resident Evil 4 Remake finally receives Ada in Mercenaries and Separate Ways

Source: Insomniac Games

New features coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The protagonists of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 They have augmented reality at their disposal within the game to be aware of all the missions they must carry out. In the line of missions, just as there is the option to play with either of the two Spideys, there are also the missions of some secondary characters who request the version of Miles Morales instead of that of Peter Parker.

An additional detail worth noting is that exploration and fast travel will now be much faster, if not instantaneous. You’ll also have to unlock at least 65 costumes that come from the comics, movies and various original designs.

This will be a great opportunity for fans of this video game to get excited in the best way with a title that promises a lot. Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out on October 20 on PS5. Excited? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)