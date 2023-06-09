The Summer Game Fest has been quite an event in video games due to the advances that have been revealed, this with quite striking games that fans have liked, such as the revelation of a new Sonic and even Prince of Persia. It was obvious that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was going to have its space and that was with the release date.

Here you can check it:

The revelation was that the game will be released on October 20, 2023. Exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Via: Summer Game Fest