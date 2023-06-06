Insomniac Games has explained that it will unveil the release date Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when the developers hear sure. The stance comes at the end of the latest PlayStation Showcase controversy, with many disappointed by the lack of long-awaited information.

Speaking for the company was creative director Bryan Intihar, who answered a question about it posed to him by the Washington Post. Intihar explained that Insomniac wants to make sure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out on the exact day that will be announced by the developers.

Reading between the lines, one can understand that we are not yet at the point of being able to have a sure release date or, more simply, it is a way to justify the postponement of information, which perhaps will be given during a dedicated event. It is fair to point out that the latter is our hypothesis.

Insomniac is a very precise studio and has hardly announced any delays of its titles, aside from 2016’s Ratchet & Clank for PS4. Evidently he doesn’t want to end up like other development studios, namely that of having to announce delays after revealing the release date of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The rest of the game remains awaited on PS5 during 2023, so let’s imagine that there will still have to be an announcement shortly. Rumors speak of September 2023 to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but we will tell you in due course.