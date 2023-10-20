Finally the day has arrived and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is available in stores, so users around the world are currently at home enjoying everything this game has to offer. However, its development team, Insomniac Gamesinvites players to download the day one patch, especially those who play in physical format.

As mentioned on the creators’ support page, update version 1,001,002 adds features such as polishing updates and addresses a progression block, among other details that relate to performance. That is to say, it is not totally necessary to implement the patch, but if it is done it will make the experience for the player much more solid and comforting.

Here are some of the details:

– Vibration adjustment: between experimental, functional or none

– Auto Heal: When enabled, if a full focus bar is available, use it to automatically heal when below the specified amount of health

– High Contrast Perfect Dodge: Apply a high contrast color with the Dodge effect to improve visual clarity.

– Improved visual fidelity of the opening sequence

– Fixes an issue where player progression could be blocked during the Suit Tutorial

– General polishing updates

– Better performance and stability

– Various additional fixes and improvements

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available in PS5.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: At this moment I still don’t have my physical copy, but I quite envy those who are already playing both this and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. I’m literally in front of my door waiting to see if they come from Amazon with those two games.