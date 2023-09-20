Last week fans were impressed with a special section of the State of Play, and that is precisely the fragment with gameplay released from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, game that is by far the most anticipated of 2023 for PlayStation. And just a few days after such an event, its creators Insomniac Games They have revealed something quite important about the product.

Through a social media post they have confirmed that the title of the Marvel character finally reached the stage Gold, that means that they already have a final version that can be played from start to finish, debugging bugs and errors that may interrupt or prevent continuing. This means that it can now be printed to make physical copies and distribute in digital stores.

WE ARE GOLD! We’re thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5‘s launch on October 20, 2023 with a few words from the game’s cast! #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/ChitBfTREM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2023

Obviously, this has been accompanied by a special message from the actors who voice their respective characters, including Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Mary Jane. Confirming that they are very excited about the impressions they will have from fans as well as from specialized critics who will receive a press copy a couple of weeks before its release.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 goes on sale on October 20 for PS5.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The excitement to try this game is growing more and more, we are practically a month away from having it in our hands. Of course, it will be difficult to know which game to put on TV first, since Super Mario Bros. Wonder arrives that same day.