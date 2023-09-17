Waiting for the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2arriving next month, some technical details of the new title starring the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man are starting to arrive.

As with most video games available on PlayStation 5, the Insomniac Games title will have various options related to frame rate available, specifically 30 fps, 40 fps or 60 fps.

Obviously, these configurations will offer different levels of visual quality and resolution. Regardless of the option chosen, however, everyone will have ray tracing, even at 60 fps.

The Director of core technology, Mike Fitzgeraldin an interview given to IGN stated the following:

For this game we are able to provide ray tracing as a base performance mode. There is no mode in this game that has ray tracing turned off, there’s no need for it. We’ve really figured out how to deliver what we feel is the right technical component of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and we want to make sure every player sees it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, therefore, will represent a real technical leap forward compared to the previous chapter and the spin-off dedicated to Miles Morales.

Mike Fitzgerald, during the same interview, also wanted to talk about the character hair managementa technical element made possible only thanks to console power.

MJ’s hair, as you have seen, is loose and this should not be underestimated from the point of view of the challenge. I think in games you often see female protagonists and characters with their hair up because it’s much easier to manage.

To conclude we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will come out on October 20th in exclusive on PlayStation 5.