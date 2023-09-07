Insomniac Games has returned to the fray on social sharing others two posters Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 starring the dangerous Lizard and Peter with the black costume infused with the powers of the Symbiote.

We’ve already seen several gameplay sequences from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 where Peter uses this new one black suit like pitch, able to give him new abilities, such as tentacles that can grab multiple enemies or even cars at the same time and throw them to the ground with great force.

This is because the costume is none other than the symbiote, an alien parasite that gives its host great physical strength and unique powers, but which makes it extremely aggressive and dangerous at the same time. Furthermore, the Symbiote also gives rise to Venom, which as we know will be one of the villains we will have to face in the game.

Lizard, the monstrous being mutated by Doctor Curt Connors, appeared in the gameplay trailer at May’s PlayStation Showcase. In the video we have seen Kraven and his soldiers chasing this being as if it were the prey in a hunt, but we are sure that the Lizard in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will also play the role of hunter.

Peter Parker (Black Suit)

Lizard