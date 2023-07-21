If all the news about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrived in the past few hours are not enough, you will be happy to know that Sony and Insomniac Games have released a series of new shots taken from the awaited PS5 exclusive.

Find it gallery belowwhich also includes some shots taken from the latest official trailer of the story released a few hours and which immortalize Peter and Miles in action, as well as Venom and Harry Osbourne, who will have an important weight in the plot of the new adventure of the two Spider-Man.