Some players who have purchased a physical copy Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 they claim to unable to install the game via the disc in any way, which effectively makes it impossible to launch the application.

The problem has been reported both on Reddit what up ResetErawith some users reporting that the installation freezes at 36%. Apparently do-it-yourself solutions, from simple ones like disconnecting the PS5 before installing or restarting the console to more elaborate ones like clearing the system cache and rebuilding the database, have proven to be completely useless.

Not only that, there are also those who claim to have asked for it replacement of your copy at your trusted retailer, only to end up with the same problem.