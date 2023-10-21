Some players who have purchased a physical copy Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 they claim to unable to install the game via the disc in any way, which effectively makes it impossible to launch the application.
The problem has been reported both on Reddit what up ResetErawith some users reporting that the installation freezes at 36%. Apparently do-it-yourself solutions, from simple ones like disconnecting the PS5 before installing or restarting the console to more elaborate ones like clearing the system cache and rebuilding the database, have proven to be completely useless.
Not only that, there are also those who claim to have asked for it replacement of your copy at your trusted retailer, only to end up with the same problem.
Digital seems like the only option at the moment
Insomniac Games has not yet commented on the issue on its official channels, but has previously suggested that users in need of assistance in resolving technical issues should not hesitate to visit the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 support page at this link.
In any case, if it is true that even replacing the disc is completely useless, at the moment the only possible option is to return the retail version andpurchase of the digital one on PlayStation Store.
The question then arises as to what the nature of the problem is. The hypothesis of defective copies seems unlikely, otherwise it would certainly have been more widespread and would have emerged much earlier online. More plausible is some sort of incompatibility with the current PS5 firmware and in this case a simple system update from Sony would be enough. But to know precisely we will have to wait.
Have you also encountered this problem? Let us know in the comments below.
#Marvels #SpiderMan #PS5 #users #report #disc #installation #problems