The PlayStation Store page for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 confirms that the game will include a new New York location among the explorable areas. The description mentions Coney Island, characterized by the amusement park and the beach, in addition to the already confirmed Brooklyn and Queens. Recall that in previous games it was only possible to visit Manhattan.

Precisely, the page PS Store reads: “Spider-Man Peter Parker and Miles Morales face, masked and unmasked, the ultimate challenge: to save the city, themselves and the people they love from the monstrous Venom and the terrible menace of the symbiotes. Explore the sprawling New York of Marvel with increasingly agile stunts and all-new web wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to discover different stories, epic new abilities and hi-tech gear.

“Harness Peter’s symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric powers in battles against new and iconic Marvel Super-Villains, including an original version of Venom symbiote-infused, ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the elusive Lizard, and more from Marvel’s collection of villains.”

“Discover what it’s like to have the power of Spider-Man in your hands! Haptic Feedback: Experience the full power of Peter and Miles’ new abilities with responsive vibrations. Adaptive triggers: Master acrobatic moves, execute thrilling combos and discover the incredible thrill of traveling by throwing webs.

“Live the life of a superhero! Tempest 3D AudioTech: Spot the sound of cobwebs, bio-electric powers, frenetic traffic, busy New Yorkers, and dangerous enemy attacks. Stunning graphics: Explore beautifully vibrant new environments and locations, including Brooklyn and Queens, Coney Island and not only.”

As you can see, Coney Island is also being talked about “and beyond”. Certainly, after Miles Morales had reused the same map from the first chapter, the fans expected some news for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and it looks like they won’t be missing. We also remind you that the Digital Deluxe costumes are exclusive, they are not obtained by playing.