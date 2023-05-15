













The interesting thing about this story is that it allows us to know what Peter Parker, Miles Morales and MJ Watson did since the events of the first Spider-Man game for PS4 as well as in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

It could well be said that this comic, which originally came out in print on May 6, 2023 to coincide with Free Comic Book Day, ‘sets the stage’ for the next game.

So where can they read it? well in this link from the Marvel website, where it can be viewed online from a computer.

Same on iOS-based mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. It is also available for Android based ones.

It should be noted that this comic prequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it is not in PDF format but can be read presentation style, where you have to click to progress.

The story is contributed by Christos Gage, while the art is by Ig Guara and Todd Nauck; the cover is also the work of Nauck.

The basic idea of ​​this story is that Peter Parker and Miles Morales must join forces to face another fearsome new threat.

Catch up with Miles, MJ and Peter in an all-new single issue adventure taking place after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic is available today for Free Comic Book Day: https://t.co/TzP57zJfk3 pic.twitter.com/Odw9CubdLZ —PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2023

Something that should be noted is that this comic is in English; It will be necessary to see if by chance a Spanish translation is available later. Maybe PlayStation will publish it some time later.

Jon Paquette, director of narrative at Insomniac Games, spoke about this story. Paquette commented ‘When we first sat down with the Marvel team, we explored different ideas about what kind of stories we could tell in a prequel comic’.

Later, he added ‘but we keep coming back to the same central premise: What if Peter, Miles and MJ had to team up against a new supervillain whose powers they didn’t understand?’.

It is after Jon Paquette states that everyone must balance their responsibilities between the city and themselves.

And one of the central themes of this prequel comic of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it is whether magic is real and what it implies in the story.

