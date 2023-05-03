Development studio Insomniac Games and publisher Marvel have announced that an prequel comic free of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2aimed at celebrating the Free Comic Book Day. The occasion was also good to reiterate thegame release in autumn.

The protagonists of the comic will be Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, who will have to face The Hood and his magic-based abilities. The book will also deal with how Morales and Parker manage their double lives as ordinary citizens and caped crusaders. So we’ll see Miles go to school, learn more about MJ’s career and how Peter spends his free time.

The comic was written by Christo Gage, who also wrote Marvel’s Spider-Man, and drawn by artist Ig Guara. It will be available both physically in select stores and digitally at Marvel Unlimited and Marvel.com.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comic book cover

As for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it has been reaffirmed that it will release this fall, exclusively on PS5. Which suggests that the rumors about an imminent PlayStation showcase could be more than founded, given that practically nothing has been seen of the game yet and in some way it will have to be shown.

For the actual release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, some rumors speak of September 2023, but even in this case, nothing is certain or confirmed by Sony.