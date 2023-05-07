Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 promises to be one of the major titles arriving in 2023 but there is still little official information received so far from Insomniac Games and Sony, therefore we can try to deduce something about the PS5 game based on recent prequel comic distributed for free in recent days, as a can setting.

As we reported, on the occasion of Free Comic Book Day in the USA, a free prequel comic on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was distributed yesterday, May 6, 2023, which will also be made available in other countries in digital form through the Marvel Unlimited app, later and still without a precise release date.

The comic was therefore distributed in some specialized stores that adhered to the initiative in the USA and various users read it, starting to speculate also on the game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In particular, the insistence on Peter Parker and its current situation suggests that a new setting is planned in the Insomniac game.

Parker is currently located in the Queenshaving moved to this area to live with Aunt May, and this suggests that even in the game we will find ourselves exploring the New York area in question, shifting the attention from central Manhattan to the surrounding areas and in particular to this area .

Considering the relationship with Peter’s house also seen in the first chapter, it is probable that in this one too there is the possibility of visiting the apartment and its surroundings, which in this case are far from Manhattan, being in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the queens.

There history of the comic features Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Mary Jane in a rather complicated situation: the first has returned to live with Aunt May in Queens to try to help her in economic difficulties and finds himself having to look for a job, the second is a student of the Brooklyn Visions Academy who however finds himself stuck in his double life and unable to embark on paths for his own future, while MJ seems to have a complicated relationship with Peter, who now also lives away from her.

Meanwhile, a new group of criminals has appeared in the city who seem to be dealing with strange, perhaps magical, powers related to a new super villain identified as The Hood.