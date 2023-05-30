Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay video that concluded the last PlayStation Showcase has fascinated users, or at least almost everyone. But Insomniac lets us know that the best is yet to come.

James Stevensoncommunity director of Insomniac Games, has decided to respond to a specific question asked by a fan: Was the latest Spider-Man gameplay you showed from the final build of the game?

Stevenson limited himself to answering with a GIF which depicts a laugh and a “NO” in capslock. I’d say we’re in no doubt about the answer, are we?

Indeed, as we should have already expected, the title has not yet reached its definitive phaseand that makes sense given that it’s being announced for this fall.

For the rest, what we know about the highly anticipated Spider-Man title is due to what we saw in the trailer and what can be read on the official site of the gamewhich reports as a workhorse the concept of being able to control 2 charactersMiles and Peter.

The first view of the actual game also allowed us to make the first assumptions about itsuch as, for example, the identity of Venom in the game.