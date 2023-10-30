The attacks on the developer multiplied to the point that she was forced to respond.

But let’s go in order. Over the weekend, a post on Stephanie Tyler Jones which is why it would be different than that of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This is obviously a meaningless statement, but one that found credence within that part of the community that did not appreciate the new 3D model of MJ.

A group of gamers is carrying out continuous attacks on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the appearance of the new MJ model (Mary Jane). As if this wasn’t already enough to qualify them, they also gave birth to a bizarre theory that involved one of the developers Ashley Poprik.

Conspiracy theory

Already in the past Stephanie Tyler Jones and Insomniac Games they were forced to specify that the actress had not changed and that some of the differences visible in the 3D model are due to technological advancement and the time that has passed compared to the previous chapter, but there was nothing they could do.

Not even them evidence they managed to convince some gamers, who continued with their absurd accusations, even inventing new ones, such as the one against Poprik, which according to them was guilty of being self-inserted into the game. Of course this is nonsense, because she couldn’t have done it even if she wanted to.

However, the woman responded with great class to the accusations, with a post on working remotely. No facial scans to report. Thanks for the laughs though.”

What to add? We doubt that those who gave birth to such an absurd theory will give up, but hope is the last to die. While you’re here, read our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.