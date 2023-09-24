One of the biggest debates around the series Spider-Man Insomniac Games it’s not about gameplay, the “recycling” of maps or other aspects of this type, but an aesthetic change that didn’t go down well with the community: the new face of Peter Parker.

With the change of the interpreting actor (now Yuri Lowenthal) our protagonist also changed his characteristics between the first and second chapter of the series, with great disappointment from the community who commented on how the new Peter was “too youthful”.

In a recent interview, Yuri Lowenthal took up the issue again now that there is very little left until the market launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

“The performance was the same for me. I got over this change right away, as soon as they said, ‘Hey, we want to make this change so the facial animation is better.’ I said ‘I’m in!’ I don’t care if he looks like a goblin, if my performance is better, then I’m in. I’m a little tired of talking about it to be honest, because I think everything that needs to be said has been said.”

We remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the third Spider-Man game developed by Insomniac Games, is coming to PS5 on September 20, 2023.