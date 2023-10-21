Speaking to the BBC, the creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Bryan Intihar, illustrated some of the choices made within the Insomniac Games studio for the main characters of the game, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. He claims that to help players connect with Peter and Miles on a more level intimateit was important to show their battles with grief, growing pains, and how they deal with forming (and breaking) relationships.
His conclusion is that the level of connection players feel with Peter and Miles is due to the fact that they are normal men. They are relatable on a level that few other Marvel characters they have, because they’re just men doing normal things, just with a few inhuman abilities to make things a little more exciting.
Intihar compares Peter and Miles to some of the less “normal” characters in the franchise, saying, “I love Tony Stark, but it’s hard to identify with a billionaire, right? And look Thor. A great hero, but it’s difficult to identify with a god.”
What do you think? Do you agree?
The story of the two Spider-Man according to our review
Obviously the subject chosen by Insomniac Games is excellent, but it is important for the team to also know tell a good story in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
In our review we explained to you that in this chapter the narrative alternates in a very natural way between the two heroes, making us move from one to the other while their stories flow in parallel but at the same time intersect, until reaching an explosive ending . Sure, the first few hours are perhaps a little slow, but there are many interesting moments also linked to different characters, such as MJ who is more important than expected.
