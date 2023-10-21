Speaking to the BBC, the creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Bryan Intihar, illustrated some of the choices made within the Insomniac Games studio for the main characters of the game, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. He claims that to help players connect with Peter and Miles on a more level intimateit was important to show their battles with grief, growing pains, and how they deal with forming (and breaking) relationships.

His conclusion is that the level of connection players feel with Peter and Miles is due to the fact that they are normal men. They are relatable on a level that few other Marvel characters they have, because they’re just men doing normal things, just with a few inhuman abilities to make things a little more exciting.

Intihar compares Peter and Miles to some of the less “normal” characters in the franchise, saying, “I love Tony Stark, but it’s hard to identify with a billionaire, right? And look Thor. A great hero, but it’s difficult to identify with a god.”

What do you think? Do you agree?