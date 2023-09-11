According to Jeremy Voillot, sound director at PlayStation Studios, i players may not be prepared what awaits them in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

He declared this with a post on LinkedIn, where he praised the Insomniac Games audio team and stated that in his opinion Peter and Miles’ new adventure on PS5 is amazing and represents the best game ever made by the studio.

“I just want to take a minute to highlight the incredible audio team at Insomniac – a group of wonderful, talented people to work with,” Voillot said.

“I’m not sure the world is ready for what they’re about to release: it’s stunning and, in my humble opinion, their best work yet.”