Digital Foundry has released a new in-depth video on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2in this case focused on a comparison between the performance mode and graphic fidelityillustrating the differences and strengths of each.

As per tradition, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also offers the two classic main possibilities for tackling the game: Performance, which prioritizes the fluidity of the action by focusing on frame rate at 60 fps, and Fidelity, which instead focuses above all on resolution and graphic richness, reducing the frames per second.

Both modes have the ray tracing active, but applied with some differences and obviously heavier in the Graphic Fidelity mode, which features several reflections and additional effects applied through the technology in question.

Performance mode features dynamic resolution from 1008p to 1440p using a temporal injection technique, maintaining 60fps most of the time although there are occasional drops in denser areas.