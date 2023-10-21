Digital Foundry has released a new in-depth video on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2in this case focused on a comparison between the performance mode and graphic fidelityillustrating the differences and strengths of each.
As per tradition, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also offers the two classic main possibilities for tackling the game: Performance, which prioritizes the fluidity of the action by focusing on frame rate at 60 fps, and Fidelity, which instead focuses above all on resolution and graphic richness, reducing the frames per second.
Both modes have the ray tracing active, but applied with some differences and obviously heavier in the Graphic Fidelity mode, which features several reflections and additional effects applied through the technology in question.
Performance mode features dynamic resolution from 1008p to 1440p using a temporal injection technique, maintaining 60fps most of the time although there are occasional drops in denser areas.
Differences, strengths and weaknesses
Loyalty mode features resolution dynamic from 1440p to 2160p with 4K upscaled through temporal injection. The latter option also features a higher level of detail, more consistent foliage, and greater use of ray tracing for reflections. In this mode the frame-rate is limited to 30 fps, maintained in a rather stable manner even if there may be drops.
The 40 Hz Fidelity mode offers an interesting compromise, because it has the advantages of graphic quality but pushes the use of VRR on displays that support it, thus also increasing the frame-rate. It is a solution already used previously by Insomniac, which is also positive in this case although not very stable.
According to what is reported in the video, the difference in graphic quality is greater between the two modes compared to other Insomniac games, and the one that was appreciated the most is Performance. For the rest, we have seen that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has some installation problems from the disc, as well as other bugs that emerged on day one.
