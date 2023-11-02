Insomniac Games has published the patch 1.001.004 Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2revealing the official notes with all the changes made to the PS5 exclusive.

This is a routine update aimed at cleaning up some imperfections in the game code. So don’t expect particularly interesting news, such as the New Game+, which in any case should arrive by the end of 2023 according to the developers’ promises.

Rather, patch 1.001.004 aims to improve stability and correct some more and less known problems, such as errors where the player remained stuck in the geometry of the game world during the final mission of Marko’s Memories, during a tutorial and an unspecified boss fight (probably to avoid spoilers). Additionally, an issue that caused models to load incorrectly after a long gameplay session has been resolved.