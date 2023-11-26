Tony Todd, the actor who lent his voice to Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2revealed that Insomniac Games used in the game only 10% of the dialogues he recorded in the production phase.
This detail emerged during an interview that took place during a panel at the San Franciso Fan Expo which took place during the night, where the voice actor actually spoke about how in reality only a very small part of the dialogues created for the Symbiote are were then used in history.
Are new stories coming with Venom?
Another interesting detail revealed by Todd is that some of the unused lines involved scenes with Miles using the Symbiote costume.
This suggests that perhaps Insomniac Games explored various different scenarios for Venom’s story during production, consequently asking Todd to make more jokes than were actually needed. Moreover, the creative director confirmed that the studio initially considered alternative forms for the symbiote, including one in which it takes control of the Sandman.
Some fans, however, are already traveling with their imagination, imagining a possibility spin-off or DLC of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 starring Venom, which was also suggested by Insomniac Games itself.
