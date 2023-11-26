Tony Todd, the actor who lent his voice to Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2revealed that Insomniac Games used in the game only 10% of the dialogues he recorded in the production phase.

This detail emerged during an interview that took place during a panel at the San Franciso Fan Expo which took place during the night, where the voice actor actually spoke about how in reality only a very small part of the dialogues created for the Symbiote are were then used in history.