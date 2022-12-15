sony revealed the period of exit officer of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as part of a post on the PlayStation Blog highlighting all of next year’s events. Well, the new episode of the Insomniac Games series will arrive on PS5 infall of 2023.

Confirming the release period revealed by a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 screenwriter, creative director Bryan Intihar wrote that the team is continuing to work on the long-awaited tie-in in view of a launch in the fall of 2023.

“What a year it has been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we are absolutely delighted with the work of our colleagues,” said Intihar on the PlayStation Blog.

“Congratulations to everyone on a successful 2022…and an equally exciting year ahead as we continue to prepare Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for its release this fall.”

As mentioned, the most important appointments for PlayStation 2023 are listed in the same post: from the release of Forspoken, on January 24, to the debut of the DualSense Edge controller, arriving in stores on January 26.

There is also room for third parties with Hogwarts Legacy, which as we know will arrive on PS5 on February 10th, while shortly after, on February 22nd, we will be able to welcome Playstation VR2the new and decidedly sophisticated virtual reality headset from Sony.

Finally, the releases of Destiny 2: The Eclipse are advertised, and it could not be otherwise after the acquisition of Bungie, as well as the remake of Resident Evil 4 and Final Fantasy XVI. In short, next year’s line-up is very promising and we are still at the beginning.