Insomniac Games has revealed that we will soon be able to read the opinions of the international press on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with new information and perhaps even gameplay footage of the eagerly awaited PS5 exclusive arriving next month.
With a post on 5pm Italian on Friday 15 September.
Obviously we suggest you stay tuned to the pages of Multiplayer.it to find out what idea we have on the new adventure starring Peter and Miles, which we remind you will be available from October 20, 2023 exclusively on PS5.
Is there also a State of Play upon us?
Press impressions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could also be accompanied by a new one State of Play. Rumors about a potential event in the next few days are intensifying and it is plausible that Sony wants to sound the charge ahead of the launch of its most important exclusive of 2023.
To reinforce the rumors, in recent days the Singapore rating board has classified Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition, while PlayStation Germany has suggested the arrival of news on Stellar Blade and Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.
