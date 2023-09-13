Insomniac Games has revealed that we will soon be able to read the opinions of the international press on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with new information and perhaps even gameplay footage of the eagerly awaited PS5 exclusive arriving next month.

With a post on 5pm Italian on Friday 15 September.

Obviously we suggest you stay tuned to the pages of Multiplayer.it to find out what idea we have on the new adventure starring Peter and Miles, which we remind you will be available from October 20, 2023 exclusively on PS5.