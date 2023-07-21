New official information about the highly anticipated continues to be made public Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the third installment of the Spider-Man series managed by Insomniac Games and coming to PS5.
Today we bring you the publication of two brand new trailers: the first is a story-trailer that illustrates some aspects of the new multidimensional story that will be told, the other instead announces a juicy novelty for collectors.
Let’s start from the trailer dedicated to the story: Peter and Miles have to face two dangerous threats: the first is the power of Venom, which seems to have infested Peter changing his character and ability to act, the second is Kravena historical enemy of Spider-Man who will also return to cinemas.
The second trailer instead presented the PS5 bundles which will allow you to take home a beautiful PS5 with controller with decorations inspired by the brand new Marvel’s Spider-man 2, in addition, of course, to the game itself.
As also reported in the press release produced by PlayStation Blogthe bundle will be a limited edition and pre-orders will start on July 28 in most European countries, including Italy.
Let’s read the commentary by Jacinda Chew, Senior Art Director by Insomniac Games:
“The design was inspired by the gaming symbiote that is taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience taking control of the symbiote in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for domination, whether internal or external, and the outcome is uncertain.
