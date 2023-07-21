New official information about the highly anticipated continues to be made public Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the third installment of the Spider-Man series managed by Insomniac Games and coming to PS5.

Today we bring you the publication of two brand new trailers: the first is a story-trailer that illustrates some aspects of the new multidimensional story that will be told, the other instead announces a juicy novelty for collectors.

Let’s start from the trailer dedicated to the story: Peter and Miles have to face two dangerous threats: the first is the power of Venom, which seems to have infested Peter changing his character and ability to act, the second is Kravena historical enemy of Spider-Man who will also return to cinemas.

The second trailer instead presented the PS5 bundles which will allow you to take home a beautiful PS5 with controller with decorations inspired by the brand new Marvel’s Spider-man 2, in addition, of course, to the game itself.



As also reported in the press release produced by PlayStation Blogthe bundle will be a limited edition and pre-orders will start on July 28 in most European countries, including Italy.

Let’s read the commentary by Jacinda Chew, Senior Art Director by Insomniac Games: