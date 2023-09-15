Sony has released a new one image gallery Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to further pique the attention of players in view of the launch which will take place next month.

These are days full of news for those who are impatiently waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Yesterday, in fact, we saw new gameplay sequences during the State of Play, while just a few minutes ago we published our test of the new PS5 exclusive.

Therefore, a gallery of new shots could not be missing, starring Miles, Peter in his darkest version with the Symbiote costume and Lizard, aka Dr. Curtis Connor. Which you can view below.