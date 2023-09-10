Some emerge from a new in-depth article published in the New York Times new images Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the Sony exclusive for PS5 which is destined to represent the major release from PlayStation Studios for this second part of 2023.

The article in question focuses, in particular, on the reproduction of some iconic areas of New Yorkand the images consequently linger mainly on scenario elements, although there is also one focused on the protagonist character.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as the previous Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, are also obviously set in New York, this being the setting in which Spider-Man’s adventures take place, but it is It is also interesting to know some background on the reproduction of some symbolic places of the big city, as reported by the NY Times.