Some emerge from a new in-depth article published in the New York Times new images Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the Sony exclusive for PS5 which is destined to represent the major release from PlayStation Studios for this second part of 2023.
The article in question focuses, in particular, on the reproduction of some iconic areas of New Yorkand the images consequently linger mainly on scenario elements, although there is also one focused on the protagonist character.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as the previous Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, are also obviously set in New York, this being the setting in which Spider-Man’s adventures take place, but it is It is also interesting to know some background on the reproduction of some symbolic places of the big city, as reported by the NY Times.
Postcards from New York City
Among the original elements introduced in line with the Marvel universe are the Avengers tower and a special prison for super villains on the East River, but otherwise Insomniac has tried to faithfully reconstruct the typical scenarios of New York.
In addition to Manhattan, the new chapter also includes Queens and Brooklyn Coney Island which is visible in one of the images.
Another screenshot shows Times Square, with its signature huge posters and illuminated displays, while another focuses on Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza, with its signature arch. This, in particular, is different from reality as the developers wanted to introduce more trees in order to provide greater movement possibilities for the protagonist.
Note that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not feature the Chrysler Buildingbecause Insomniac was unable to reach an agreement with the owners of the building to be able to use it in the game, as had also happened in Miles Morales.
