Through the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac Games has revealed some of the new features that will be included in the version 1.002 Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which will be published on March 7th and which are not limited only to the already confirmed New Game Plus modes.

Starting from this mode, it is explained that it will be possible to tackle it by choosing a higher difficulty level than that chosen for the first game with the possibility of transferring all the costumes and skills unlocked previously. There will also be some “Ultimate Level” with which you can unlock golden styles for gadgets and new costumes.

In fact, the update will also introduce new styles for the Symbiote costume worn by Peter in the story and will also be possible customize the color of your symbiote abilities. Added to all this will be the “Marvel's Hellfire Gala” costumes for Peter and Miles that you see at the top of this news.