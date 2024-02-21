Through the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac Games has revealed some of the new features that will be included in the version 1.002 Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which will be published on March 7th and which are not limited only to the already confirmed New Game Plus modes.
Starting from this mode, it is explained that it will be possible to tackle it by choosing a higher difficulty level than that chosen for the first game with the possibility of transferring all the costumes and skills unlocked previously. There will also be some “Ultimate Level” with which you can unlock golden styles for gadgets and new costumes.
In fact, the update will also introduce new styles for the Symbiote costume worn by Peter in the story and will also be possible customize the color of your symbiote abilities. Added to all this will be the “Marvel's Hellfire Gala” costumes for Peter and Miles that you see at the top of this news.
Temporarily paid skin for charity
Other new features include new decorations for Photo mode, such as action figures and stickers, as well as the ability to change the time of day at will once the main story is completed. Some have also been added accessibility optionsincluding an audio player of the descriptions and the screen, also in Italian.
It didn't end here. In fact, the Fly N' Fresh skins for Peter and Miles, which you see above. They will initially be available for a fee of $4.99, with proceeds (up to $1 million) donated to Gameheads, a non-profit organization that trains low-income and ethnic minority youth in the field of video game design and development. Subsequently the skin will be made available to everyone for free.
