Marvel's Spider-Man 2's much anticipated New Game Plus mode will arrive next month – on 7th March – which means soon we can all swing back around and go for another spin with Peter and Miles.

Along with this new mode, players can also expect some new suits for the two Spider-Men and “more” when the update goes live.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 team has promised it will share a complete list of upcoming features a bit closer to this update's release. We will, of course, keep you posted.



Insomniac confirmed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be getting a New Game Plus mode just prior to its launch back in October. At this time, the developer said he hoped to have the feature in place before the year's end, which obviously did not happen.

In December, the studio said it needed more testing to “ensure the quality is up to [Insomniac’s] standards”. As such, New Game Plus' release was nudged back to an unspecified time “early” this year.



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been a hit for both Sony and Insomniac, with the developer confirming sales surpassed 5m copies in the first three weeks of release. Half of those sales were made within 24 hours, making Peter and Miles' latest outing the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever.

In Eurogamer's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review, our Chris Tapsell called it “a little simple and a little over-stuffed [but a] game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style”. He went on to award it four out of five stars.