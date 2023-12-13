When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hit the market last October, many fans were disappointed to see that there was no sign of a New Game+, and there was no way to replay the campaign missions. In this regard, Insomniac Games had mentioned that an update with this content would arrive at the end of 2023. Unfortunately, Today it was revealed that this update has been delayed.

Through its official Twitter account, Insomniac confirmed that the update with the New Game+ for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 It will no longer be available this year. Instead, This content will be available until early 2024, and at the moment there is no exact release date for these additions. This is what the company commented on the matter:

“We have some news about the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game update. We know players have been eagerly awaiting features like New Game+ and Audio Descriptions, among many more. We have been working closely on these features and need further testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards. We're now targeting early 2024 for the game's next update and will have a full list of features closer to its release. We've heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features, including the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and repeat quests, just to name a few! We look forward to sharing more with you in the future. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience as our team works to finish our next update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.”

Let us remember that the original Marvel's Spider-Man It did have a New Game mode, while Miles Morales It gave us the opportunity to replay missions from the main campaign. In this way, many were surprised when we saw that these two options were not present in the sequel. Fortunately, this will change in the future. Along with these two additions, the update will also include the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and much more that has yet to be revealed.

With this, fans hope that at some point next year a DLC will be available for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. One of the side quests in the sequel reveals Carnage, so this expansion could very well focus entirely on this character. Likewise, rumors have indicated that a game similar to Miles Morales starring Venom could be in development, as well as a Spider-Verse title.

On related topics, fans are not happy with the lack of awards for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at The Game Awards. Likewise, Tom Holland's trilogy in the MCU already has an official name.

Editor's Note:

While it is true that New Game+ should have been available on day one, this update is a good excuse to enjoy this title again. Now we just have to see if this delay also gives the developers the opportunity to add some kind of additional extras.

Via: Insomniac Games